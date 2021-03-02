(Pocket-lint) - Samsung’s next-generation Galaxy Xcover 5 rugged phone has surfaced online via press render published by @evleaks on Voice.

The image reveals the phone’s front, including that it lacks a full-screen design, unlike the previous Galaxy Xcover Pro. It doesn’t have physical navigation buttons either, save for the red side key that will likely serve as a dedicated push-to-talk button. It also doesn't have the top emergency button that can be programmed - as we saw on the Galaxy Xcover 4s and Xcover FieldPro.

The Galaxy Xcover 5 appears to have a selfie camera in the top bezel. Because images of the back are not available, we can't see what it has for rear cameras. But older rumours indicate the device could feature a 16-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel selfie sensor, a 5.3-inch HD+ display, a 3,000mAh battery, and support for 15W fast charging, among other things.

Add it all up, and the upcoming rugged phone will be a mix of the regular Xcover series as well as the premium Galaxy Xcover Pro.

No word yet on the cost or availability of this device, but given its unique hardware, it's quite clearly a phone meant for outdoorsy types or even tradespeople who work in construction or what have you. Basically, anyone who expects durability from their handset.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.