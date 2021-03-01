(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's Galaxy A series has always been an interesting line, offering some of the best features from the Galaxy S range but at a more affordable price point and it looks like the next model will be no different.

Rumours have been circulating about the Samsung Galaxy A52 for some time, but the latest leak suggests optical image stabilsation will be coming back onto the range.

Reliable leaker Roland Quandt has tweeted claiming the Galaxy A52 quad camera will have a 64-megapixel main sensor with an 81-degree field of view, 0.8µm pixels and OIS and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with a 123-degree field of view and 1.12µm pixels.

There will also be a 5-megapixel macro sensor with 1.12µm pixels and 78-degree field of view and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an 85-degree field of view and 1.12µm pixels, Quandt claims.

Additonally, there is said to be 4G and 5G models, with the 4G model offering a 90Hz display and the 5G variant said to offer a 120Hz display. Both screens are said to deliver 800nits max brightness.

Other rumours surrounding the Galaxy A52 have claimed the device will offer an IP67 water and dust resistance, come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G for the 5G model and Snapdragon 720G for the 4G model. There is also said to be 6 or 8GB of RAM, 128 or 256GB storage options, microSD support for storage expansion and a 4500mAh battery.

There's currently no word when the Samsung Galaxy A52 might be released, but it's certainly shaping up to be an interesting device.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.