Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will support S Pen, report says

(Pocket-lint) - The third generation of the Samsung Galaxy Fold is expected to support the S Pen, like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

A report from Korean news outlet ET News, claims Samsung has "succeeded in implementing the pen function for foldable phones with high technical difficulty."

It's claimed industry sources revealed Samsung has completed the development of the S Pen technology for foldable devices and it will be putting it on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, due in the second half of 2021.

According to the report, in order for Samsung to add S Pen support to the Z Fold 3, it would have to ensure the digitizer element of the screen that recognises movement of the pen is also be foldable, as well as able to withstand the pressure of writing with the pen on the screen. The UTG foldable glass also has to be able to withstand the scratches that could occur from the pen.

An industry source said to be familiar with the development of Samsung foldables is claimed to have said: "We have developed technologies such as digitzers and UTGs that can respond to pen input".

It is not clear from the report whether the S Pen will be included within the Galaxy Z Fold 3 like it is with Galaxy Note devices, or whether it would be an additional extra available, as it is with the S21 Ultra. We suspect it's more likely to be the latter.

You can read all about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in our separate rumour round up.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.