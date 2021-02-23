(Pocket-lint) - It's no secret that Samsung is working with AMD to boost the graphics performance of its devices. Following a partnership in 2019, Samsung fans have been waiting patiently for more news about what the result will be.

At CES 2021, Samsung gave us something solid: confirmation that it was developing a next-gen mobile GPU with AMD and that it would appear in "the next flagship product."

Given that the Galaxy S21 has launched, the next logical flagship device - and thought by many to be the true focus of Samsung's efforts in 2021 - will be its next folding device, believed to be called the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

A reliable leaker of Samsung information has suggested that there will be a showcase of the Samsung-AMD GPU in June.

Samsung is tentatively scheduled to release Samsung × AMD GPU in June to showcase new technologies and specifications, but only to release GPU, the processor needs to wait. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 23, 2021

What's interesting here is that UniverseIce goes on to say that this will be the GPU only, not the CPU side of the package.

Best smartphones 2021: The top mobile phones available to buy today By Chris Hall · 23 February 2021

The same source has previously suggested that the AMD partnership will result in the Exynos 9855 and Exynos 9925 designed to power devices in 2022 and 2023.

Given Samsung's comments about this appearing in its "next flagship product" it would seem that we're going to see this AMD GPU in a device sooner than 2022.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 would be due to launch around August or September 2021 if Samsung sticks to previous timelines - perhaps July 2021 if Samsung moves it forward as it did for the launch of the Galaxy S21.

As the source suggests, the June reveal might only be a showcase of the graphical performance of the new hardware, likely in a Samsung Exynos event, running as a precursor to a larger Galaxy Unpacked launch event for new folding devices.

Exactly what else Samsung might change on its Exynos hardware over the Exynos 2100 that found its way into the Galaxy S21 we don't know - we suspect that it will be largely the same, but with boosted graphical prowess, the advantage of AMD branding, and a lot of interest in Exynos hardware from third parties.

As the source says, this is "tentatively scheduled" and we can't think of anything more tentative than Mobile World Congress Barcelona, scheduled for 28 June-1 July 2021, which would dovetail nicely with Samsung's reported plans.

Writing by Chris Hall.