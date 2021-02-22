Samsung will now offer 4 years of security updates: Is your Galaxy phone on the list?

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has confirmed that it is going to be offering a minimum of 4 years of security updates to a number of Samsung Galaxy devices.

This new 4 year update plan runs from the initial phone release, rather than from when you buy it, so if you get your phone on release day, you'll have 4 years of protection, if you buy a phone that's 2 years old, you'll get the next 2 years.

Samsung previously committed to three generations of Android updates for many of its devices, with the extension of security meaning that you're covered for another year once those big user interface updates have stopped.

The 4 years of security updates will apply to new devices yet to launch, but will also apply to a number of recent devices, listed below.

Updates will arrive on a monthly or quarterly basis, according to Samsung, although it does say that updates will depend on the device and the region, while the list of devices may also change.

Here's the list of eligible devices already launched:

Galaxy Foldable devices: Fold Z Fold2 5G Z Flip Z Flip 5G

Galaxy S series: S10 S10+ S10e S10 5G S10 Lite S20 5G S20+ 5G S20 Ultra 5G S20 FE 5G S21 5G S21+ 5G S21 Ultra 5G

Galaxy Note series: Note10 Note10+ Note10+ 5G Note20 5G Note20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy A series: A10e A20 A50 A11 A21 A51 A51 5G A71 5G

Galaxy XCover series: XCover FieldPro XCover Pro

Galaxy Tab series: Tab Active Pro Tab Active3 Tab A 8 (2019) Tab A with S Pen Tab A 8.4 (2020) Tab A7 Tab S5e Tab S6 Tab S6 5G Tab S6 Lite Tab S7 Tab S7+



