(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has announced today that it will be rolling out a new software update for Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip series phones (among others) that brings some of the S21's features to older devices.

The new software, One UI 3.1, brings a host of improvements to a number of older Galaxy phones.

For Galaxy S20 owners, you'll get new features that allow you to take advantage of some of the improved camera tools. One of those is the updated Single Take feature that lets you snap stills and video all at once from multiple lenses.

When you take your shot, One UI 3.1 lets you use an object eraser tool that helps you remove unwanted parts from your photo without having to take ages to manually select it from the shot. Just tap the area you want to remove and it's automatically selected for deletion.

One UI 3.1 also includes an improved touch autofocus and autoexosure tool. It makes it a little easier to adjust the focus and brightness of each shot, so you don't end up with over or under-exposed images or focus in the wrong place.

All you have to do to adjust brightness is swipe left or right on the screen while the tool appears.

In addition, there's multi mic recording. In Pro video mode you can record audio through the phone and/or through connected Bluetooth earphones. So if you're shooting a talking piece to camera or vlogging, you can choose to use the closer mic in your earbuds if you want to.

Once all your new photos and videos are taken, the updated Gallery arranges and groups them all in a clean and easy feed.

Another new feature in One UI 3.1 is a private share option which lets you remove location info from the photo metadata before sharing, and lets you control who can access the content you're sharing or how long it's available for.

Lastly there's an updated eye comfort shield mode which automatically adjusts the level of blue light from the display depending on the time of the day. You can personalise the schedule yourself if you want to, or let it do its thing automatically.

One UI 3.1 is available from today on the Galaxy S20 series, Note 20 series, Z Fold 2 and Z Flip as well as the S10, Note 10, Fold, A71, A51, A90, A80, A70 and A50.

As is usual for these things, you might find your update isn't available right away depending on which region you're in and whether you have a phone from a carrier that's locked.

