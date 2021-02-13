  1. Home
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE mid-ranger might arrive later this year

Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
- Will have a mix of Galaxy S21 and S21+ features

(Pocket-lint) - Last year, Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 FE, a mid-range device that retains the flagship essentials, while making a few calculated moves to reduce the price. Now, it looks like the company might try to replicate that success, by launching a Galaxy S21 FE.

SamMobile, a well-known source of Samsung leaks, has claimed the Galaxy S21 FE may already be in development, with its sources saying there is a Galaxy device with model number SM-G990B in the works, and that it's likely a successor to the Galaxy S20 FE. In our review of that phone, we thought it hit all the right notes and could well be the pick of the S20 bunch. So, it's exciting to hear a second-gen is on the way.

We suspect the Galaxy S21 FE will have a mix of Galaxy S21 and S21+ features. SamMobile said the phone will offer 5G connectivity, 128GB and 256GB storage, and Android 11. It'll be available in gray/silver, pink, violet, and white colours when it launches in the second half of this year.

The report seems unclear if it will feature a microSD slot, but more "concrete" information could surface in the coming weeks and months. 

