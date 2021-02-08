Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 could launch in July

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung may have only recently announced its Galaxy S21 series, but that hasn't stopped leakers looking to the next smartphones due from the South Korean company.

It's been claimed the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 2/3 could launch in July - which would put the launch of the next foldable devices in the middle of the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note launches.

The rumour comes from leaker Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) - who has a pretty good track record - after he tweeted that "we may have to wait 5 months to see the Flip 3 and Fold 3". Five months from February is of course July, though previous rumours have suggested June for the Fold 3. Previous rumours have said the Galaxy Z Flip 2 could be called the Galaxy Z Flip 3 - despite its predecessor called the Galaxy Z Flip 5G not Galaxy Z Flip 2.

In terms of what the phones may offer, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to stick with the vertical hinge format, while the Z Flip 3 will offer the horizontal format. It's said the Z Fold 3 could feature a similar rear panel to the Galaxy S21 series and there are some reports suggesting an under-display selfie camera too.

Check out these excellent cases for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series By Pocket-lint Promotion · 8 February 2021

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 meanwhile, is rumoured to possibly be the more affordable foldable offering. It's said to be coming with a 120Hz display with slimmer bezels, and it too is said to be taking some design tips from the Galaxy S21 series.

You can read our separate rumour round ups for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 for all the latest rumours and leaks.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.