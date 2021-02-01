Samsung Display developing rollable and slidable displays

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung Display is said to be looking at developing slidable and rollable displays in a bid to cement its leadership in the foldable display market.

According to a report on The Elec, Samsung Display held a fourth quarter conference call at the end of January 2021 where its senior vice president Choi Kwon-young said the company will adopt new technologies first to expand its portfolio and customers.

It is claimed Samsung Display will be looking at technologies such as variable refresh rates and low-power in order to compete with others entering the OLED market.

The report also detailed that Choi Kwon-young said Samsung Electronics "will expand its leadership in the foldable market with small- to mid-displays this year".

Samsung Electronics currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Galaxy Z Flip devices in the foldable smartphone category. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 has a vertical folding display, with a book-style design. The Galaxy Z Flip meanwhile, has a horizontal folding display, like the Motorola Razr.

Even if Samsung Display does develop a rollable or slidable display however, we probably wouldn't see an actual device incorporating the new display technology until quite a bit later on. We will keep you posted on any developments though. For now, you can read our separate feature on the rumours surrounding the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.