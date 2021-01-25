A Samsung phone with AMD graphics could come sooner than expected

(Pocket-lint) - We've known for a couple of weeks that Samsung was planning on having an AMD graphics processor inside its next gen Exynos hardware but it now appears that move could come sooner than expected. The two companies first said they were working together on graphics tech back in 2019.

Exynos is the name of the platform that Samsung uses inside many of its flagship handsets and, since the new graphics will be based on AMD's RDNA design, it would make sense to assume the new phone will be orientated towards gaming performance.

At its Exynos 2100 launch event at the same time as CES 2021, Samsung confirmed the move to include the GPU inside the next-gen chips.

Renowned Samsung watcher Ice Universe suggested at the time it could appear inside the next-gen foldable device (probably called the Galaxy Z Fold 3). Now Ice has suggested that the AMD graphics will be used across the next-gen Exynos lineup which means they would also appear in other 2022 handsets such as the Galaxy S22 series.

Could the chips appear even sooner than that? It's tempting to suggest they could even debut in a new Galaxy Note, even though the rumour is that the Note brand will be discontinued. However, it's likely that the next-gen Fold will be the home for the initial release of the AMD-based hardware late this year.

Writing by Dan Grabham.