(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's S Pen has been around for a good while, but getting your hands on one, and indeed making sure you have a device that it works with, has always been a bit of a complicated process.

While the stylus works with a number of Samsung's tablets, its real home has always been the Galaxy Note phone line, phablets that really benefit from its added precision, and which have a sheath to store it in when not in use.

That's all changed, though, with the introduction of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung's newest top-end flagship smartphone, and the first outside the Note line to support the S Pen. While the stylus doesn't come included with the phone, you can pick it up as an optional extra and find it fully supported, plus pick a load of official cases that fit it in.

This isn't a huge game-changer on the ground, since it's just another large phone that works with the stylus, but the direction of travel is intriguing, suggesting Samsung wants to use the S Pen more widely, and Samsung has confirmed that this isn't a one-off:

"We’ve made the bold decision to expand the S Pen experience to Galaxy S21 Ultra, and plan to expand the S Pen experience across additional device categories in the future." That sounds unequivocally like we can expect to see S Pen support more widely.

In the short term, that means that the next iteration of the Galaxy Fold could well work with it, a welcome change if it comes since the unfolded display is really large. Whether, further down the line, this sees the S Pen come to even more varied devices, time will tell.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.