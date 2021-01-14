How much does the Galaxy S21 cost? SIM-free price and latest deals

(Pocket-lint) - The Samsung Galaxy S21 is here. There are three versions this time - all 5G phones. The new trio is the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, 6.7-inch S21+ 5G and 6.8-inch S21 Ultra 5G.

And no, there aren't any 4G variants of the S21 - 5G handsets are now the norm, at least for flagship phones (and it's increasingly becoming the norm in the mid-range, too).

For the S21 and S21 plus the RAM remains at 8GB, with 128 or 256GB storage options. The Ultra gets 12GB RAM and 128GB storage, increasing to 16GB and 512GB.

The S21 lineup is more affordable than before (around $200/£200) pulling it down below the Note lineup. All will be on sale on 29 January, with preorders starting immediately.

128GB - $799, £769, €849

256GB - $849, £819

128GB - $999, £949, €1,049

256GB - $1,049, £999

128GB - $1,199, £1,149, €1,149

256GB - $1,249, £1,199

512GB - $1,379, £1,329

We'll update this when we have more details, but we're sure the Galaxy S21 will come to all three major US carriers.

We'll update this when we have more details, but we're sure the Galaxy S21 will come to all four main UK networks.

Writing by Dan Grabham.