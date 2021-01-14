How much does the Galaxy S21 cost? SIM-free price and latest deals

(Pocket-lint) - The Samsung Galaxy S21 is here. There are three versions this time - all 5G phones. The new trio is the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, 6.7-inch S21+ 5G and 6.8-inch S21 Ultra 5G.
And no, there aren't any 4G variants of the S21 - 5G handsets are now the norm, at least for flagship phones (and it's increasingly becoming the norm in the mid-range, too).
For the S21 and S21 plus the RAM remains at 8GB, with 128 or 256GB storage options. The Ultra gets 12GB RAM and 128GB storage, increasing to 16GB and 512GB.
The S21 lineup is more affordable than before (around $200/£200) pulling it down below the Note lineup. All will be on sale on 29 January, with preorders starting immediately.
Samsung Galaxy S21 SIM-free prices
Galaxy S21 5G
128GB - $799, £769, €849
256GB - $849, £819
Galaxy S21+ 5G
128GB - $999, £949, €1,049
256GB - $1,049, £999
Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
128GB - $1,199, £1,149, €1,149
256GB - $1,249, £1,199
512GB - $1,379, £1,329
Galaxy S21 on US carriers
We'll update this when we have more details, but we're sure the Galaxy S21 will come to all three major US carriers.
Galaxy S21 on UK networks
We'll update this when we have more details, but we're sure the Galaxy S21 will come to all four main UK networks.