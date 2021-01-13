(Pocket-lint) - At this year's CES, Samsung confirmed existing details about it working with AMD on a custom mobile GPU. Keep in mind, last year, the company partnered with AMD to bring Radeon graphics to mobile processors.

Now, at Samsung's Exynos On 2021 event for the Exynos 2100, Samsung revealed more information about their custom GPU plans, confirming to the masses it is working with AMD to produce a “next-generation mobile GPU” that will be launched “in the next flagship product".

Dr Inyup Kang, president of Samsung’s System LSI Business, made the revelation at CES 2021, though Kang provided few details otherwise. It's unclear what the “next flagship product” means. Perhaps the new Galaxy Note? But that's also anticipated to be discontinued this year.

So, maybe the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will get the AMD mobile GPU?

As I said, Exynos2100 is just the beginning. It is almost certain that Samsung will release a new processor with AMD GPU this year and may use it for the Galaxy Z Fold3. pic.twitter.com/J3GIRoBSBA — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 12, 2021

It was rumored last year the high-end chipset won’t launch until 2022. (When the partnership was first announced, Samsung lauded AMD as a leader “in the GPU area".) So, we may have to wait until the Galaxy S22 to learn more about what these companies have been up to lately.

Either way, we'd love to know all the details. Today’s confirmation from Samsung primarily suggests its work with AMD has been successful, at least so far, and that its next flagship SoC following the Exynos 2100 will certainly feature the new GPU. We'll keep you posted as we learn more.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.