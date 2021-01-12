(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has used a virtual event to launch the latest generation of mobile hardware, the Exynos 2100, expected to power the Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

The new Exynos hardware moves onto 5nm hardware to rival the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and Apple A14 Bionic. Samsung is promising that this is a game-changing platform that will bring Exynos back into contention. Samsung has been running with the tagline that "Exynos is back".

The Exynos 2100 is the most powerful that Samsung has developed. It integrates 5G for next-gen connectivity, while Samsung says that it uses 20 per cent lower power and gives a 10 per cent performance boost compared to 7nm devices.

Exynos 2100 has an octo-core CPU with one Arm Cortex-X1 2.9GHz core supported by three 2.8GHz Cortex-A78 cores and then four efficient2.2GHz Cortex-A55 cores. There's a Mali-G78 MP14 GPU, claiming a 40 per cent performance boost for things like gaming and AR.

There are boosts to AI handling with three NPU cores, while there's the promise of big camera gains too. It will support sensors up to 200-megapixels - with recent rumours suggesting that Samsung may soon launch a 200-megapixel sensor - it will support up to six cameras, HDR10+ and is built to handle 8K capture and playback too, able to output 8K resolution to a connected display.

The Exynos 2100 is in mass produtcion, says Samsung and we're expecting it to debut in Samsung's new flagship phone. Whether it will be used by other suppliers remains to be seen.

"Armed with powerful processing technologies and an advanced 5G modem on a power-efficient 5nm process node, Exynos 2100 will set a new standard for tomorrow’s flagship mobile devices," said Inyup Kang, president of System LSI Business at Samsung Electronics.

Writing by Chris Hall.