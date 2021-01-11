Samsung Galaxy S21 series revealed in all their beautiful glory

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S21 series during its Unpacked event this week on 14 Janaury, but the closer we get, the bigger the leaks.

The latest comes from serial leaker Evan Blass, aka @evleaks, with his Twitter feed offering links to his Voice account where he provides high resolution, unwatermarked images of the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra in all their expected colour variants. Basically, he has left absolutely nothing to the imagination in terms of design.

The images support previous leaks of the devices, with all three handsets thought to offer a centralised punch hole camera at the top of the display, and a camera housing on the rear that has a different finish to the rest of the body, wrapping around one edge of the devices. They all follow the same design.

The Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus both have a triple rear camera, while the S21 Ultra comes with an additional camera lens on the rear, as well as laser autofocus. The display sizes are thought to be 6.2-inches for the S21, 6.7-inches for the S21 Plus and 6.8-inches for the S21 Ultra.

Based on previous reports, all three devices will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, or the upcoming Exynos chipset due to be announced on 12 January, depending on the region, and all three are expected to be 5G devices. The Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus are expected to come in 128GB and 256GB storage options, while the S21 Ultra is expected to come in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

You can read all about the rumours surrounding the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus in our separate feature. We also have a rumour round up feature for the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.