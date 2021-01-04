Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra S Pen details leak, price too

(Pocket-lint) - According to several rumours, the Samsung Galaxy Ultra 21 will be compatible with the manufacturer's S Pen stylus. However, none of the images we've seen of the handset so far have shown a hole where it could be housed.

There's a good reason for that, it seems, as the S Pen will not be stored in the phone itself but in an optional case. Indeed, the S Pen will also be optional.

Leaked images and details of the official Samsung Clear View and Silicone Covers for the forthcoming device show that they will each come with a slot to house the stylus. There has also been a suggestion on how much the compatible S Pen will cost as an add-on: $49.

The images of the stylus and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Clear View Cover were posted by serial leaker Ishan Agarwal on his Twitter Feed.

I think this is better to compare the actual size of the S-Pen. It's definitely not as big. Also, this is how the Galaxy S21 Ultra Clear View Cover with S Pen slot looks like. I know, it's wide. #GalaxyS21Ultra #SPen #Samsung pic.twitter.com/oSrVQHCgrz — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 4, 2021

The same pics were shared by German website WinFuture, which usually leaks Samsung press imagery and has a decent track record.

We'll find out all of this for sure soon enough, with the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event announced for 14 January. The Ultra will launch then, alongside standard S21 and larger S21+ handsets.

