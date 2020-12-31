Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event leaks, paving the way for the S21 launch

(Pocket-lint) - Rumours have long said that Samsung would strike early with the launch of its new flagship phones in 2021 - and now there's some substance to those rumours thanks to a leak on Twitter.

Coming from Ishan Agarwal, who has a solid reputation in finding and releasing information early, there's now more substantial evidence for a Samsung launch event on 14 January.

Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Invite!



The Next Galaxy is coming on January 14. The Live stream will start through Samsung's Official Website at 3PM GMT / 8:30PM IST



Excited for the #GalaxyS21 Series? #GalaxyUnpacked #UNPACKED2021



Please credit & link for more: https://t.co/DWl1WBWaDd pic.twitter.com/KJ0YlVVpdD — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) December 30, 2020

The 14 January date has been circulating for some time but is yet to be confirmed by Samsung. It falls at the end of CES 2021, which will be a virtual event this year and it's believed that we'll be seeing the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra announced at the event.

Samsung has confirmed that it will be announcing new Exynos hardware on 12 January - thought to be the Exynos 2100 that will power some versions of the new handsets.

What's perhaps more important is the confirmation of the time. The event is set to start at 15:00 GMT, or 10:00 EST. We're still awaiting official confirmation from Samsung, but with the event details leaking, we're sure the hype machine will swing into action soon.

Writing by Chris Hall.