(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is expected to launch more foldable phones in 2021 - in addition to the Galaxy S21 series - and one of them shouldn't be too expensive.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold 2 in 2020, and both phones will likely be updated in 2021. Galaxy Club claimed the cheaper foldable should actually be the Galaxy Z Flip 3 with 4G connectivity. The website shared the upcoming phone's model number (SM-F720F) and noted the F part indicates it is an international 4G/LTE model coming to Europe.

Keep in mind Samsung's international 5G devices all have a B in their numbers.

The website didn't have any other details to reveal, but given the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will likely be a 4G variant when it launches, it shouldn't be an ultra-premium device with an expensive price tag (like we usually see with 5G devices). Instead, expect Samsung's priciest foldable for 2021 to be the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Speaking of the Galaxy Z Fold 3... Galaxy Club did note the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will not be called Galaxy Z Flip 2 when it launches, even though it'll be a second-generation refresh. That's because the company wants the Flip and Fold series to go together, and the next Fold is expected to be called the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Samsung's Galaxy S21 series is thought to arrive in January, but its next generation of foldables will likely follow later, sometime in the spring.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.