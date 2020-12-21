(Pocket-lint) - We're pretty sure that the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra will be unveiled on 14 January, even though we're yet to get official confirmation.

We're also pretty sure we know a heck of a lot about the new flagship phone range already, with plenty of rumours and leaks over the last few weeks.

The latest is an alleged hands-on video that looks pretty convincing. And, while we've seen some hands-on content before, this one from Random Stuff 2 has the added twist of what is claimed to be a photo comparison with an iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Now, to put some context on this, even if true, the Samsung Galaxy S21+ won't really be a direct rival to the iPhone 12 Pro Max - that'll more likely be the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. And as Apple's Pro Max has the best camera of the latest iPhone family, it's probably a little unfair to compare them.

1/10 Random Stuff 2

A fairer comparison would be the cameras on the S21+ and iPhone 12 Max. However, this what we have and these are the results to hand so far. We'll do our own comparisons when the S21 handsets are officially available.

As things stand, the iPhone 12 Pro Max shots look clearly better in the video, but we'll leave it up to you to decide.

Writing by Rik Henderson.