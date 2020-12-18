Samsung to unveil latest Exynos hardware days before the Galaxy S21 launch

(Pocket-lint) - While speculation is still rife about exactly when the Samsung Galaxy S21 will launch, we do at least have one confirmed day - 12 January 2021.

Samsung has confirmed that it will be unveiling the next-generation Exynos SoC on 12 January, with rumours pointing to that hardware going into the Samsung Galaxy S21 device to be announced two days later on 14 January - subject to Samsung's confirmation, of course.

The debate about Qualcomm vs Exynos hardware rages on, but Samsung seems to be in buoyant mood, saying in the Twitter post that Exynos is back. In fairness, Exynos has never gone away, but Samsung has faced criticism over recent years for releasing some Galaxy devices with Qualcomm and some with Exynos hardware, differing by regions.

There's the intimation that this new generation will right the wrongs and put Exynos back on the performance map. The new hardware is expected to be called the Exynos 2100 and we can see the play between the S21 and the 2021 year here which makes for a new marketing story.

It's long be thought that this will be 5nm hardware with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and the Apple A14 Bionic both moving to this architecture with recent launches. A recent leak has suggested a single 2.9GHz ultra high performance core, 3x 2.8GHz performance cores and 4x 2.4GHz power saving cores in a familiar ARM big.LITTLE arrangement.

With that part of the deal out of the way, it can't be long until Samsung confirms its next Galaxy Unpacked event.

Writing by Chris Hall.