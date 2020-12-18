(Pocket-lint) - With the Samsung Galaxy S21 series possibly weeks away from debuting, leaks regarding devices are rapidly surfacing. The latest example is a batch of press renders depicting the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+'s colours.

Leaker Evan Blass shared the entire Galaxy S20 lineup via a few different posts on his Voice page, revealing several colour options for the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The Galaxy S21+ will be available in a lilac or purple option as well as white and black, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra is shown in just black and white options. WinFuture, however, also shared images of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, including in a Phantom Silver model.

1/2 Evan Blass

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to be the biggest of the range, thanks to its 6.8-inch WQHD+ (1440p) OLED. The high-end phone will also feature an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and support for the S Pen support, which won’t be included. As for cameras, it might come with a 108-megapixel rear camera alongside a 12-megapixel ultrawide, 10-megapixel 3x optical, and 10-megapixel 10x optical zoom cameras. It'll also have 100x Space Zoom.

1/2 WinFuture

Like Evan Blass, WinFuture's Roland Quandt has a lot of success when it comes to leaking devices. Its latest report and press renders indicate the standard Galaxy S21 is set to come in a Phantom White, as well as in rose gold, lilac or purple, and black. The site also shared an image of the Galaxy S21+ in black.

Rumours suggest both of these Samsung phones will run either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 chipset, and that they'll have 120Hz flat FHD+ OLED displays measuring 6.2 inches and 6.7 inches. The smaller Galaxy S21 will offer a 4,000mAh battery and three cameras (12-megapixel main, 12-megapixel ultrawide, and 64-megapixel) telephoto, while the Galaxy S21+ will have a larger 4,800mAh battery and the same camera array.

Check out our Galaxy S21 series rumour round-up for a complete look at all the leaks, renders, and speculation about the upcoming phones.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.