(Pocket-lint) - It is widely expected that we'll see the Samsung Galaxy S21 range of smartphones announced next month, to start 2021 off with a bang. That means the leaks they are a'coming.

The latest detail some of the specifications of the top-of-the-range Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra - thanks to a posted GeekBench benchmark - and the different storage and colour options of the entire family of devices. There is also what is claimed to be the first official press image to be leaked [above].

Samsung will reportedly host an event on 14 January 2021, with pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra to start the following day. They will then be shipped from 29 January, it is said.

The benchmark test for the S21 Ultra (as found by 91Mobiles) reveals that it will run on Samsung's own Exynos 2100 processor - at least, one variant will. It'll also have 12GB of RAM and sport Android 11 from the box.

In addition, WinFuture claims that the handset will support the S Pen - Samsung's own stylus that usually only comes with the Note series.

The same website has listed the different storage and colour options you can expect for each new phone.

The standard Samsung Galaxy S21 will come in gray, white, pink and purple colour schemes, with 128GB and 256GB options. The Samsung Galaxy S21+ will also come with the same storage variants, but in silver, black and purple.

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will allegedly be available in silver and black, with either 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of storage.

