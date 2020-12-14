Latest Samsung Galaxy S21 video leak shows just how good the phone looks

(Pocket-lint) - Yet more details of the incoming Samsung Galaxy S21 have leaked in a new video that appeared online. The original video has been taken down, but several versions of the footage still exist via reposts.

We've got to say the new phone looks great, with very thin bezels around a fine-looking flat display with punch hole front camera. There's a matte back rear and the expected triple camera lenses arranged in a Huawei-like vertical arrangement. That means it must be the 6.2-inch S21 or 6.7-inch S21 Plus since we're expecting that the 6.8-inch S21 Ultra will have up to five - yes, five - lenses.

The phones will run the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 platform in the US or Samsung's own Exynos 2100 platform and will, as you'd expect, be 5G devices. The videos also demonstrate some Geekbench performance tests with a decent uplift in performance - it appears to be the Snapdragon variant being tested which makes sense as the video seems to be from the US.

There are now consistent rumours that the Galaxy S21 will launch at a Samsung event on the last day of CES 2021, the virtual edition of the Consumer Electronics Show in mid-January.

It also looks very much like the new phone will support the Note series' S Pen, perhaps signalling the end of the Note lineup as we know it. It will apparently be a separate purchase though, so there won't be a slot for it like on the Note 20.

Writing by Dan Grabham.