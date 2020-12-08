(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's next-generation flagship series, the Galaxy S21, is due soon. So, naturally, the leaks are picking up pace.

Renders and promotional videos of the device - supposedly from Samsung itself - have appeared online, thanks to Android Police. The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G in pictured in a Phantom Violet colour. We can see its flat display, centered hole-punch camera, minimal front bezel, and the frame of the phone, which becomes part of the camera bump.

Speaking of the camera bump, which has a bronzed tone, it includes a triple camera setup, which reportedly consists of a 12-megapixel main sensor, 12-megapixel ultrawide, and 64-megapixel telephoto. The flash is off to the right.

The Galaxy S21+ 5G model is similar to the Galaxy S21 5G, right down to the design and camera array, so expect to see differences between the two come down to screen size and battery life. If you want a drastically different phone, you'll want to look at the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which has a curved screen and a quad-camera system instead of the triple camera.

The quad-camera setup is thought to house a single periscope with 10-megapixel 10x super-telephoto zoom, 108-megapixel main sensor, 12-megapixel ultrawide, and 10-megapixel 3x telephoto. It also has a laser autofocus system on board.

Samsung's next Unpacked event will likely be held on 14 January 2020, with the phones launching weeks later on 29 January. For more information, including rumoured internal specs and pricing, check out Pocket-lint's round-up here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.