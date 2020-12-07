(Pocket-lint) - There's been a torrent of leaks about the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 devices, said to be launching in early 2021.

Thanks to a new run of renders and details from LetsGoDigitial, we now have a complete look at the phone. LetsGoDitigal has a respectable track record and these details add to a growing picture of certainty about the future Galaxy phones.

Starting with the S21 Ultra, you can expect a 6.8-inch device with a curved display - the only phone in the family to keep those curved edges that Samsung popularised. It's going to offer adaptive 120Hz and Quad HD resolution - while also supporting the S Pen, although the phone won't have housing for the S Pen, it will just support it.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra exhibits a refreshed design around the rear, with that camera module stretching to the edge of the frame. The S21 Ultra is expected to retain many of the camera features of its predecessor, with a 108-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a pair of 10-megapixel telephoto cameras, supporting 3x and 10x optical zoom. While it's expected that DepthVision will be removed, it's likely to be replaced either with the laser autofocus system from the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, or a new time of flight sensor.

There's expected to be a 5000mAh battery with 45W charging, with a 25W charger in the box.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra - and the other models - are expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or the Exynos 2100, depending on your region, with 12/16GB RAM and 128/512GB storage options. The leak suggests no support for microSD, which would be a change of direction for Samsung.

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ is expected to have a 6.7-inch display, but following the Galaxy S20 FE with a 120Hz Full HD display (not adaptive), and flat - and a move to plastic construction rather than glass for the rear of the phone

The camera layout is expected to be similar to the S20, with a 12-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide and 64-megapixel telephoto. The DepthVision sensor is believed to have been dropped.

There's likely to be a 4800mAh battery, supporting 25W charging, but supplied with a 15W charger.

The regular Galaxy S20 is expected to drop down to 6.2-inches, but otherwise closely match the Galaxy S21+ in terms of the spec sheet. The battery will be smaller, at 4000mAh.

This outlines the Galaxy S21 Ultra has the hero of the family, but given the excellent performance of the Galaxy S20 FE - which seems to be the inspiration for the Galaxy S21+ - we suspect that many will question the pursuit of increasingly expensive flagship devices. Whether Samsung will reduce the prices of the regular S21 and S21+ to entice buyers remains unknown.

It's expected that Samsung will be announcing the new devices at a Galaxy Unpacked event on 14 January.

