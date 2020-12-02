(Pocket-lint) - The Samsung Galaxy S21 is heavily rumoured to be launched ahead of the manufacturer's usual spring schedule, even as soon as January, which is likely why rumours and leaks are hotting up.

For starters, Italian website CoverPigtou has posted a selection of renders of the Samsung Galaxy S21+ (or Galaxy S21 Plus, if you like). There is also an animated video.

They are allegedly based on CAD specifications, so may have some artistic licence attached.

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ is said to be slightly larger than the S20+, measuring 161.55 x 75.6 x 7.86mm. The biggest change, according to the site, is that the camera unit moves further left, acting more like a cut-out design feature than a "bump".

It is claimed that the handset will sport three cameras on the rear, plus a flash unit. It will also have a 6.8-inch display - fractionally larger than the one on the S20+.

Naturally, the standard S21 will look similar. There are no renders posted of the S21 Ultra as yet.

In addition to these design images, another leaker - Landsk - claims to have seen possible pricing for the S21 family.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 will reportedly fall between $850 to $899; the Galaxy S21+ is said to be between $1,050 to $1,999; and the S21 Ultra, $1,250 to $1,299.

Writing by Rik Henderson.