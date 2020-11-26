Next-gen Samsung Galaxy Z Flip could have 120Hz display, launch mid-2021

(Pocket-lint) - There hasn't been a lot said about a future Z Flip device. While the Galaxy S21 models have seen a number of leaks, including design renders, the Z Flip hasn't seen the same amount of attention.

A couple of stories have started to point toward Samsung's plans, however. The first is that we're not expecting the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 or 3 (whichever it launches as) to be announced alongside the new Galaxy S devices.

Rumours say that the Galaxy S might be launched earlier than usual, with some saying January 2021, but the Z Flip isn't expected to be launched with them. Korean news outlet The Elec claims that sources say that it will be announced after Q1, leaving separation between the Galaxy S and the Galaxy Z Flip lines.

Samsung has already stated that it plans to grow the folding phone business.

Building on the potential timeline for the new handset, reliable leaker UniverseIce has suggested that it will be equipped with 120Hz display. It's likely that Samsung will push for uniformity in display refresh rates across its premium devices and it would be expected at top prices - while giving a mechanism to launch sub-flagship foldables with 60Hz displays as a price differentiator.

The lack of rumours about the next-gen Z Flip does suggest to us that launch is still some way off - we're not even clear on how it will be named at the moment, with Samsung using Z Flip and Z Flip 5G for the first two iterations of this phone, which might lead to it being called the Z Flip 3.

Writing by Chris Hall.