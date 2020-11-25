(Pocket-lint) - Samsung only revealed the Galaxy Z Fold 2 alongside the Note 20 during an event in August 2020, followed by full details at the beginning of September 2020, but there have already been rumours surrounding the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

This feature rounds up everything we have heard so far about the Galaxy Z Fold 3, including what features we might see, when it is expected to be released and what it might look like.

June 2021

Likely around £1800/$2000

The original Galaxy Fold was revealed at Mobile World Congress 2019, followed by a "fixed" model at Berlin consumer electronics show IFA in 2019. The second generation was then revealed in September 2020, so there isn't a pattern for the Galaxy Z Fold as there is with Samsung's other devices, like the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note.

According to rumours, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 could appear in June 2021. While at first this may seem a little strange, Mobile World Congress is scheduled to start on 28 June 2021, making it entirely plausible.

In terms of price, we'd expect it to sit within the same region as the Galaxy Z Fold 2, which costs £1799 in the UK and $1999 in the US so if you're after Samsung's next folding flagship, it might be time to start saving.

Vertical fold

Premium build

IP rating?

S Pen compatibility?

We are expecting the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 to adopt the same book-style vertical fold as the original Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 2, reserving the horizontal fold for the Galaxy Z Flip series. We also expect to see the hinge offering multiple angles again, like the Z Fold 2 and Z Flip do.

There have been rumours to suggest the device will be compatible with the S Pen, which if true, would presumably see a slot built into the device like the Note. S Pen compatibility rumours surfaced before the Galaxy Z Fold 2 was revealed too however, but it was thought the folding display couldn't accomodate the pressures the stylus would exert.

There was also talk of waterproofing before the Z Fold 2 arrived so perhaps we will see an IP rating on the Z Fold 3. Otherwise, we expect a solid build with some refinements over the 2020 model.

External and internal

120Hz refresh rate on internal likely

We'd expect the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 to have a large flexible display inside, as well as an external display when folded, as the previous models have done.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 has a 7.6-inch main display that has a 120Hz refresh rate, coupled with a 6.2-inch exterior display. There is a punch hole camera on the front, though there have been a couple of rumours indicating the Z Fold 3 may have an under-display camera, which might allow for a larger external display than the Z Fold 2.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 likely

12GB RAM/256GB storage

5G

Expect flagship hardware under the hood of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. No rumours have suggested what exact specs we might see on the Z Fold 3 but we suspect the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 will be under the hood, along with a good amount of RAM - probably at least 12GB - and at least 256GB of storage.

There's no word on battery capacity as yet, but the Z Fold 2 has a 4500mAh battery so we would expect the Z Fold 3 to have similar, possibly a little larger.

In terms of connectivity, both the original Fold and the Z Fold 2 were 5G enabled, so we would expect the same for the Z Fold 3.

Punch hole front

Under-display camera?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 has a triple rear camera and a dual punch hole front camera. The rear camera is made up of a 12-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel telephoto sensor and 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

The front cameras are both 10-megapixel sensors.

It is not yet known what the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will offer in the camera department, but as mentioned previously, a report has suggested Samsung is hoping to offer an under display camera. We expect to know more about the cameras and features offered when the Galaxy S21 launches - expected early 2021.

Here are the rumours surrounding the Galaxy Z Fold 3 so far.

Ajou News reported that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 would arrive in June 2021, coupled with S Pen support. An under-display camera was also mentioned in the report.

LetsGoDigital reported that Samsung had filed a patent titled "Galaxy Z Fold with Light Indicator" in March 2019, granted in Ocotber 2020. The site made a number of mock up renders suggesting what the Galaxy Z Fold 3 could look like if it adopted the technology in the patent.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.