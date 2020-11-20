Samsung Galaxy S20 FE gets £100 Black Friday discount

(Pocket-lint) - Of all the Samsung Galaxy S20 models, it's the FE - or Fan Edition - that gets our vote. Yes, it has a plastic back, but if you're in the UK, it's a Galaxy S20 model with Qualcomm hardware, if you opt for the 5G version.

That makes the £100 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G on Amazon appealing, taking this affordable phone from £699 to £599 - which isn't bad for a recently-launched device.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE wins by pairing that powerful hardware - Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 - with a 6.5-inch 120Hz display and a great camera. There's support for microSD, great speakers and IP68 protection - it's everything you might want from a phone.

If you want something a little cheaper, Amazon has also taken £100 off the 4G version of this handset- but that's powered by Exynos hardware and missed out on next-gen connectivity.

The discount comes as part of Amazon's Black Friday sales, which includes some other Samsung devices including the regular S20. You can find all the Black Friday smartphone deals right here.

Writing by Chris Hall.