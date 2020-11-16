(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's next flagship smartphones are due to arrive in early 2021, in the form of the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

We've already seen a few reports surrounding the three devices, but a leak from Android Police has broken down almost all of the specifications and features heading for the next Galaxy S smartphones.

According to the site, it has confirmed the details through multiple sources and it also claims to have seen official press renders of the devices. It didn't publish the renders, though it has said the leaked CAD renders seen previously are accurate.

Based on the report, the Galaxy S21 will have a plastic rear, a 6.2-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1400nits. It will come in Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink, Phantom Gray and Phantom White and the frame colour will vary depending on the colour.

A triple rear camera with 12-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera is said to be on board.

The Galaxy S21+ is said to have a 6.7-inch display, also with a Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 1400nits peak brightness. It is said to come in Phantom Violet, Phantom Black and Phantom Silver, but it is not yet clear if it will have glass or plastic on the rear. It is said to have the same triple rear camera as the S21.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra will apparently have a 6.8-inch display with a Quad HD+ resolution, an adaptive 1Hz to 120Hz refresh rate and a 1600nits peak brightness. It's said to have a glass rear and come in Phantom Silver and Phantom Black.

The rear camera is claimed to be made up of a second generation 108-megapixel main sensor, 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and two telephoto lenses. The first is said to be a 3x optical telephoto and the second is said to be a 10x optical 'super' telephoto.

All three models are said to come in 5G options and run on either the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 or Exynos 2100. The S21 is said to have a 4000mAh battery, the S21+ is said to have a 4800mAh battery and the S21 Ultra is said to have a 5000mAh battery.

Additional camera features have also been claimed for the S21 models, including the cameras automatically switching between 30fps and 60fps depending on the lighting conditions, a dual recording mode, improved night mode, more manual controls and improved moon mode.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.