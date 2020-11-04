Is Samsung going break with tradition to launch the Samsung Galaxy S21 in January?

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's Galaxy S series typically launches at the end of February for a March release, but there have been some rumours suggesting the company will break tradition and reveal the devices early.

Leaker Jon Prosser - who isn't always right - has claimed on Twitter that Samsung will announce the Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra on 14 January 2021, with pre-orders starting immediately.

He claims the devices will then be available on 29 January and come in Black, White, Grey, Silver, Violet and Pink colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra



Announcement: January 14, 2021

Pre-order: January 14, 2021



Launch: January 29, 2021



Black, White, Grey, Silver, Violet and Pink — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) November 3, 2020

Previous rumours have suggested Samsung is considering an early launch for the S21 range, though early January was mentioned in the other report.

Other leaks have also given more detail on the colour options, with Grey, Pink and Violet said to be destined for the S21, Black and Silver for the S21+ and Black, Silver and Violet for the S21 Ultra.

Bear in mind that rumours often suggest that companies are planning to release devices early, but very often those rumours don't come true so it's best not to pin too much hope on a Galaxy S21 January reveal just yet.

For now, you can read all about the rumours surrounding in the Galaxy S21 and S21+ in our rumour round up feature. We also have a separate feature for the speculation on the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.