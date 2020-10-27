Samsung Galaxy S21 could come without charger and headphones like iPhone 12

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's next flagship smartphone series - expected to be called the Galaxy S21 - might come without a charger or headphones in the box, following in the footsteps of Apple with its iPhone 12 series.

Apple announced four iPhone 12 devices in the middle of October, none of which come with a charger or headphones in the box. The move was said to be for environmental reasons, though it of course helps increase margins too given the devices are no cheaper than their predecessors.

Sammobile reported that Korean media are claiming Samsung could do the same for its Galaxy S21 range and the move is likely to apply to the entire range, which is thought to be the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. There have also been suggestions that while Samsung may not ditch the charger this time, it would still ditch the headphones.

Of course nothing has been confirmed by Samsung itself as yet and given its social media team were quick to highlight that the Galaxy S20 comes with a charger when Apple made it's announcement, it may be that Samsung waits a little longer than the S21 before it too makes the same move.

That said, making more profit whilst being environnmentally friendly is probably a hard proposition to turn down, even if will leave some Galaxy fans disappointed.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is expected to arrive early next year. You can read all the rumours so far in our Galaxy S21 feature and Galaxy S21 Ultra feature.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.