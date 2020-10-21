Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra rumours, features, leaks and specs

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's next flagship smartphones are expected to come in the form of the Galaxy S, succeeding the Galaxy S20 range that launched in the first half of 2020.

Though it is not yet known if the devices will be called the Galaxy S21 or Galaxy S30 - we think it will be the former - there are plenty of rumours already doing the rounds.

We've covered off what is claimed to be coming for the Galaxy S21 and S21+ in a separate feature but here we are focusing on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. This is everything we have heard so far.

Likely Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra

Galaxy S30 is possible

Samsung followed sequential numbers when it came to naming its Galaxy S devices until 2020 when the company jumped from Galaxy S10 to Galaxy S20. It's therefore now harder to determine what the next Galaxy S will be called going forward.

We would put our money on the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra as this would tie in with the year too, but the company could also use Galaxy S30. As most rumours call the range the Galaxy S21, that's what we will refer to it in this feature.

Early 2021

Likely on sale by March 2021

The Galaxy S range of smartphones is typically announced in February, followed by a March release so we would expect the same for 2021, though there has been a suggestion that the devices might appear early in January 2021.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 was announced on 25 February and on sale from 16 March. The Galaxy S10 was announced on 20 February and on sale from 8 March and the Galaxy S20 was announced on 11 February and on sale from 6 March.

In terms of price, we'd expect the devices to be in a similar ballpark to their predecessors with the Galaxy S21 Ultra the top-of-the-range, and therefore the most expensive, device.

Pronounced camera housing

Metal and glass likely

Some leaked renders suggest the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will have an even more pronounced camera housing in the top left corner of its rear compared to the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The renders also suggest there will be a centralised punch hole camera at the top of the display and the rest of the design will follow previous Samsung devices.

We'd expect a combination of metal and glass and a very premium finish.

Between 6.7-6.9-inches

AMOLED

Quad HD+ likely

According to rumours, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will have a display between 6.7-inches and 6.9-inches. The Galaxy S20 Ultra has a 6.9-inch display so this claim makes sense.

Although nothing has been mentioned on resolution as yet, it's likely the S21 Ultra would have a Quad HD+ resolution, a curved display and an OLED panel.

Two telephoto lenses?

108MP main sensor

Early reports suggested that the Galaxy S21 Ultra's main camera might move to 150-megapixels, but there are also reports claiming Samsung will stick to the 108-megapixels of the S20 Ultra. We're expecting the DepthVision sensor to be removed from the Ultra though.

What we might see instead, is two telephoto lenses instead. It's thought that to increase the zoom performance, there will be a mid and long range telephoto offering, with a 3x and 5x lens offered. That could mean that zoom up to 3x is higher quality before it swtiches to the 5x optical for the longer ranges.

Exynos 1000/Qualcomm Snapdragon 875

5G

128/256GB

5000mAh

It's been suggested the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will run on the unannounced Exynos 1000 - a 5nm chipset said to compete with the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 - which the US version of the device will likely offer.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra will no doubt be a 5G device and reports claim it will come in 128GB and 256GB storage options. It's battery capacity is said to be 5000mAh.

A report has claimed the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra could come in "early January" 2021.

Renders of the S21 Ultra have already appeared online too - adding further weight to the idea of an early release.

What's thought to be the battery for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has been registered with the Chinese certification authority 3C, confirming previous leaks that the S21 Ultra will have a 5000mAh battery.

According to sources in Korea, the next-gen Ultra from Samsung could use two zoom lenses, to create a camera system to rival Huawei.

It looks like there won't be a big boost in battery for the S21 Ultra, with 5000mAh being reported.

According to a Twitter leaker with a good reputation, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will keep the 108-megapixel main camera.

The 2020 Samsung Galaxy S21/S30 devices might get an increase in battery capacity compared to the S20 models.

Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon chipset won't be unveiled until the end of 2020, but Roland Quandt of WinFuture claimed on Twitter it's called Snapdragon 875 SoC with the codename SM8350.

The new mobile device processor is expected to be built on a 5nm process, with Qualcomm using a Cortex X1 and Cortex A78 large-core architectural combination. It's expected it will be used in the US models of the Galaxy S21, at least the Ultra model.

A leaker called Mauri QHD claimed on Twitter that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra might use an unannounced 5mn Exynos 1000 chipset.

Sammobile reported that its sources claimed Samsung is making three models for the Galaxy S21 series, likely to be called the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra - though the names could change.

The site also said the model numbers for the 5G variants are SM-G991, SM-G996, and SM-G998 and they are in development with 128GB and 256GB storage options.

Sammobile reported that Samsung was apparently testing two Galaxy 21 prototypes - one with a 1/2-inch front sensor it thinks likely has a 48MP resolution and the other featuring a 1/2.55-inch sensor with 12MP resolution and OIS.

Leaker Ice Universe tweeted saying Samsung was considering using under-screen camera technology on the Galaxy S21 first and is testing the technology.

A report appeared on Clien claiming Samsung was developing a 150-megapixel 1-inch sensor using the same Nonacell technology as the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. The rumour doesn't say the sensor will be used in the Galaxy S21 but it's possible a version of it could be.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.