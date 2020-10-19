Samsung has teamed up with AMD for the graphics on its next flagship hardware

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is about to introduce the Exynos 2100 which will power its next-generation of flagship phones including the Galaxy S21. The hope is that this new chip will be able to better the so-so performance of last year's flagship Exynos 990 chip seen in the Galaxy S20.

However, Samsung is also rumoured to be working on two new Exynos chips that are soon to debut including one that features graphics power from AMD. There were previous rumours that Samsung had been working with AMD, and that we might see that in 2021. However, this may not now be the case if these latest rumours are true.

Samsung leaker Ice Universe claims the new chips are called Exynos 9855 and Exynos 9925 which will be for 2022 and 2023 but also claims that users will be disappointed by the S21 and that they are just as well to buy the S20 now.

The Exynos 990 disappointed because the gap to Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips wasn't closed up and, since, the S20 variants in the US used Snapdragon, the contrast between the US and European/rest of the world handsets was quite marked.

Samsung is also introducing the 5nm-based Exnos 1080 soon for mid-range handsets.

Writing by Dan Grabham.