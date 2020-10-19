Samsung Galaxy S21 could arrive early and here it is...

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung will reportedly launch its next flagship phones significantly earlier than usual.

The Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra are said to be coming in January 2021, rather than the series' usual spring release window. And "early January" at that.

And, on top of that, renders of the S21 and S21 Ultra have already appeared online - adding further weight to the idea of an early release.

A series of images have been posted by serial leaker Steve Hammerstoffer (AKA Onleaks) on his Voice pages. Presumably CAD renders based on inside information about design specs, as is often the case with his leaks, they show the S21 with a three-lens camera on the rear, with the flash unit now added to the back casing.

He claims that the display will be "roughly" 6.2-inches and be flat, with a punch-hole cutout top-centre.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will allegedly sport a display that's between 6.7- and 6.9-inches, with a similar punch-hole camera on the front.

1/4 Onleaks

Its rear camera will be "huge" he says, with four lenses and the flash inside the "bump".

It won't have a previously rumoured slot for an S Pen, it is said.

The January 2021 launch date came from a different source, SamMobile. And while it claims that the phones could come earlier, there is also a chance it could slip to February 2021.

Writing by Rik Henderson.