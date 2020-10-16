(Pocket-lint) - We may have had the last major phone launch this year - unless you count the Huawei Mate 40 and whatever Nokia has up its sleeve - but attention is already focusing on next year's upgrade run. Such is the cycle of (mobile) life.

Samsung is likely to launch its latest flagship around spring, diseases allowing, and it's also likely to be called the Samsung Galaxy S21.

Now we've heard that it's also likely to come with a 25W fast charger in the box.

This is important for a couple of reasons: one, because the larger of the two, the S21 Ultra, is rumoured to come with 45W super fast charging, so the standard model will be slightly less endowed in that area; and two, because the iPhone 12 doesn't come with a charger at all.

The pertinent information comes from a listing allegedly found on the Chinese communications certification (3C) website.

It states that a phone with the model number SM-G9910 (thought to be the S21) comes with an 11.0VDC, 2.25A charger - 25W basically.

That's the same fast charger as the regular Note 20. Strangely, the 2019 Note 10+ came with 45W super fast charging, so it's return will be much welcomed, we're sure.

We'll have to wait until at least spring to find out for sure, however.

Writing by Rik Henderson.