(Pocket-lint) - Prime Day, Amazon’s signature shopping event, is here and is introducing premiere deals on new smartphones, including Samsung handsets.

In fact, three models from Samsung’s flagship smartphone range have seen price drops for Prime Day 2020. The Samsung S20 Ultra 5G, Samsung S20 Plus 5G, and Samsung S20 5G are on sale -- up to 25% off -- for the fifth-annual sale.

In our hands-on review of the Galaxy S20, we came away thinking the S20 was one of the best flagship devices released by Samsung in recent memory. For Prime Day, you can get the S20 5G with 128GB of storage for $749.99, a 25 per cent price cut.

It’s available in cloud pink, cloud blue, and cosmic grey.

In addition to the S20, the suped-up S20 Plus 5G and S20 Ultra 5G models are also on sale. The Samsung S20 Plus 5G has a 512GB model available in cosmic grey for $1,049.99 (22 per cent off). There’s also a 128GB model available for $899.99 (25 per cent off).

It too is available in cloud pink, cloud blue, and cosmic grey.

As far as the S20 Ultra 5G, the 512GB is on sale for $1,249.99 (21 per cent off) and available in cosmic black. The 128GB model is on sale for $1,049.99 (25 per cent off) and available in both cosmic black and cosmic grey

To see how Samsung’s Galaxy S20 phones compare to other high-end smartphones available to buy now, see our in-depth guide here.

