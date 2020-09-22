(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is poised to announce a new Galaxy S20 called the Fan Edition (or FE). While we wait for the phone to launch, a leak has surfaced.

Jimmy is Promo, a YouTube channel with a great track record when it comes to posting leaks, has shared a hands-on video of Samsung's widely expected next phone. As AndroidCommunity noted, the FE is apparently supposed to be priced around $699 or $750. That makes it a bit more wallet-friendly compared to the standard Galaxy S20 series that released earlier this year. But it will still be higher-end, as it's retaining the Galaxy S20 camera system and a similar design.

Specs rumoured include a 6.5-inch SuperAMOLED display, 1080p resolution, 120 Hertz max refresh rate, 4,500mAh battery, 6GB of ram, 128GB onboard storage, a microSD card slot, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, and three 12-megapixel cameras at the back. See our rumour roundup for more specs and leaks.

Samsung is holding an Unpacked for Every Fan event on 23 September 2020, where the Fan Edition is expected to debut. It will reportedly be sold in Germany and Europe. It should be available in 4G with Exynos 990 Octacore SoC for €699, while the 5G version with a Snapdragon 865 should be €799.

Yes, that's not a low-end phone. But it's not meant to be - it's just slightly cheaper than getting the high-end Samsung S20 models from earlier in the year. The Fan Edition should be out in six colours when it launches: Mint Green, Gray (or Blue), White, Pink, Peach, and Red.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.