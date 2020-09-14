(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has again invited the world to a launch event, this time saying it's for Every Fan.

With the Note series launched and the new Galaxy Z Fold 2 also launched, there's one more device that we're expecting in 2020 - and that's the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition.

Samsung has confirmed that Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan will take place on 23 September 2020, at 15:00 BST. Here are the global times for the event:

San Francisco - 07:00 PDT

New York - 10:00 EDT

London - 15:00 BST

Berlin - 16:00 CEST

Mumbai - 19:30 IST

Tokyo - 23:00 JST

Sydney - 00:00 AEST 24 September

Samsung has will be hosting a livestream for the event and that will be via Samsung's social channels. We will embed the livestream as soon as it becomes available.

There's been no shortage of leaks for this phone and one of those leaks is referenced in Samsung's invitation video. Those colour changing segments in the video reflect the colours that the Fan Edition is expected to come in.

We've seen that leaked previously, with lots of options rather than just the normal blue or black that are often offered.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is designed to be a slightly more affordable version of the S20, giving fans access to the device that launched earlier in the year at a lower price. It's not rumoured to be a huge drop in price, but under £700 or $900 for the 5G model potentially makes it interesting to those who didn't commit back in February.

Samsung is expected to make some compromises - the back is expected to be glasstic, the display is Full HD+ rather than Quad HD - while some changes in the camera mean it's not as potent.

But that the same time, it's rumoured that the 5G version will be Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 globally - and that will give many markets access to this desirable hardware that they couldn't get in the Galaxy S20.

All the details will be officially revealed on 23 September, but given the volume of leaks, we suspect there will be very little left to learn.

Writing by Chris Hall.