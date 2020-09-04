(Pocket-lint) - The way the market is going, premium phones are feeling the squeeze. Loaded with over-blown features that don't always deliver on their promises and with prices that will make you wince, the mid-range has been mopping up in 2020. The solution? Cheaper flagship-grade phones.

That's where the Fan Edition comes in - doing something that the S10 Lite did previously. It takes most of the critical flagship specs and pivots those into a new, compelling, device. Thanks to a full spec leak from a reliable source, we now know everything about the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, except the price.

The big changes from the S20 are in the display. It's flat, losing the S20's curved edges, and shifting to Gorilla Glass 3. It also drops to a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution, which on a 6.5-inch display results in 407ppi. It's still an AMOLED display, however.

It also gets smartphone's feature du jour, a 120Hz refresh rate - so it's hard to see that you'll be lacking anything on the display front.

The WinFuture.de report details that there will be both 4G and 5G versions of this phone and here comes the rub: the 4G version will be Exynos 990 and the 5G version will be Snapdragon 865 - in Germany at least, but we imagine that will be true across Europe. At least you get the option, even if the 5G model will cost a little more.

All models get 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, while a reasonable 4500mAh battery powers the thing.

Flip the phone over and the back is glasstic rather than glass, which might mean it's less attractive to some buyers, but it really depends on the pricing.

There's a triple camera arrangement, with the main sensor being the 12-megapixel, 1.8µm, f/1.8 that we've seen on other devices recently. It's paired with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide and 8-megapixel 3x zoom lens.

Other premium specs include IP68 protection.

As we've seen before, the phone will come in a wide variety of colours - and there are loads of images on via the source link below if you want to see more. We just need to know the price, but it could be one of the most appealing phones that Samsung has in 2020.

Writing by Chris Hall.