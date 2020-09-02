Samsung Galaxy A42 5G makes next-gen connectivity more accessible

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has announced a new device in the Galaxy A family, looking to bring in 5G connectivity at a lower price point.

The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G follows devices like the A51 5G and A90 5G adding in super-fast connectivity for a more seamless experience on the move.

There's a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch for the front camera.

On the rear, Samsung has added an interesting finish with bands of different hues to make the phone more interesting, while there's a square quad-camera sitting in the top corner.

Samsung hasn't announced the full details for this device, but it has leaked previously. That leak suggests that this new Samsung phone will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 and have 4GB RAM.

We're also expecting to find a 5000mAh battery in this phone, meaning it should last easily through the day.

Samsung has said that it will reveal full details of the new handset later in the year, closer to launch. The phone was revealed during Samsung Life Unstoppable, Samsung's virtual launch event that replaced its appearance at IFA 2020.

Writing by Chris Hall.