(Pocket-lint) - Find My Mobile, Samsung's app that helps you find a lost phone or tablet, has updated so that it can finally work with Galaxy devices that aren’t connected to a Wi-Fi or cellular connection. XDA Developers' Max Weinbach first spotted the new capability.

Called Offline finding, the app's new feature basically uses a crowd-sourced approach, leveraging a community network to locate nearby Galaxy devices. So, if your phone is not connected to Wi-Fi or cell towers, nearby Galaxy devices will help Find My Mobile pinpoint its location. You just need to enable Offline finding so your phone can be detected by other devices. You'll then be able to help others find their phones, too.

Looks like Samsung just added offline finding to Samsung's Find My Mobile.



Let's you track your phone even if it doesn't have WiFi or cellular by using other Galaxy users. pic.twitter.com/psLl1rcb4X — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) August 22, 2020

Due to privacy concerns, Samsung isn't offering Offline finding by default in the Find My Mobile app. You have to dive into the app's settings to turn it on.

Samsung is reportedly sending notifications to Galaxy owners and users of the Find My Mobile app, letting them know the app has updated. They can tap the notification to open an “Offline finding” menu and enable the feature if desired.

It's unclear which devices are supported and what sort of underlying technology Samsung is applying. We contacted the company for a comment. Offline finding seems to work similarly to the Community Find feature that Tile trackers use.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.