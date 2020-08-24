Samsung Galaxy S20 adds Note 20 features, here's what's new

(Pocket-lint) - The Samsung Galaxy S20 has a software update - to One UI 2.5 - which brings with it a number of Note 20 features in the S series. Here's what to expect.

From 21 August 2020 the One UI 2.5 rollout began, so your S20 device should automatically have installed that update. If not, go to Settings and scroll down to Software Update near the bottom of the list.

A new video capture mode in the camera allows for 8K capture at 24fps in 21:9 aspect ratio - something that was previously the reserve of the S20 Ultra.

There's also audio enhancements, with the ability to control microphone direction to pick up sound from a specified direction - useful if you're talking while shooting and want your voice to be prominent, for example. There's also a Galaxy Buds tie-in, allowing the in-ears to be used like a lavalier mic to minimise background noise.

One of the Note 20's defining factors is Samsung Notes. Now the S20 series will be getting an update to the app, which allows you to import and write on PDF files.

Audio Bookmark syncs notes with audio, allowing specific audio playback upon selection of corresponding notes. Or scroll through audio to find corresponding notes.

Auto save and sync also saves your progress when using multiple devices - so save on PC, edit on tablet, then tweak on your S20 device with a seamless handover.

Samsung's mobile desktop, DeX, is now wireless. So you can share to Smart TV or second screen without the need for cables. It's also possible to use an S20 series device as a touchpad control.

Share your Wi-Fi password with nearby Galaxy devices in your contact list, making it easy to connect friends to your network. It's also possible to see the speed of connections.

