Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will keep the 108-megapixel main camera

(Pocket-lint) - We don't know if Samsung's next flagship phone will actually be called the S21 Ultra - rather than S30 Ultra - but we're already starting to hear gossip about what it might offer, starting with the camera.

A reputable leaker has claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will once again have a 108-megapixel sensor. That sensor will be the successor to the HM1 - the sensor in the S20 Ultra - according to @UniverseIce.

Galaxy S21 Ultra，Still 108MP, the sensor is the successor to HM1 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 19, 2020

Samsung's approach with this sensor is about pixel combining, offering access to huge images, but producing 12-megapixel images by default in the S20 Ultra or 27-megapixel on the Note 20 Ultra.

The theory is that by using a large sensor the combined pixel site is larger to allow more light in, or that you can crop into those images to get more detail - but we're yet to see a definitive case where having a higher resolution sensor actually yields more useful results, without a lot of fiddling around.

It still seems like it's a case of putting in that sensor to put 108MP on the back of the phone, rather than because of any tangible benefit. Still, smartphones continue to be a numbers game and we have no doubt that it will still be a capable camera, not because of the huge resolution, but despite of it.

There's still a long time to go until we're expecting to see the new phone - we wouldn't expect Samsung's new flagship devices to launch until February 2020.

Writing by Chris Hall.