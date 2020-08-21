Evidence of a cheaper Samsung Galaxy Z folding phone appears

(Pocket-lint) - The model number of an unreleased Galaxy Z model from Samsung's folding phone range has emerged. Carrying the model number SM-F415, the F designates it as folding, while the 415 slots it into the family beneath the F900 (Fold) and F700 devices (Flip) that have already launched.

That suggests it could be a lower-tier device, designed to be a more affordable route into Samsung's Galaxy Z family.

Beyond that information, there are no firm details, except for the fact that a phone bearing that model number passed through Wi-Fi certification on 10 August, suggesting that this device is real.

Few details can be gleaned from the Wi-Fi listing, except for the Wi-Fi connectivity that it supports, running through a, b, g, n and ac. The lack of ax support perhaps tells us that it doesn't have one of the latest mobile chipsets onboard, as some recent phone launches have supported this standard.

What's not known at the moment is the physical format of this device. SamMobile speculates that it might be a clamshell design because that would need less screen space and would therefore be of lower cost - but previously we've seen talk about a cheaper version of the Galaxy Z Fold with a book style design.

At the moment it's too early to tell what Samsung has in the works. Conversation so far about a cheaper folding phone has been centred around that cheaper Fold, but in many ways the Flip is a better candidate for reducing costs.

We will keep you posted.

Writing by Chris Hall.