(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has committed to updating its devices through three generations of Android, which is great news for customers of the latest devices, as it means you'll be able to keep that device for a year longer, knowing that you'll still be getting the latest software.

Samsung isn't committing to any sort of timeline and the company doesn't have the best track record for timely updates, but there's often an overlap between One UI functions and those offered by Android. The news does, however, provide some reassurance about Galaxy devices.

Samsung as gone a little further, confirming that the following devices will all get updated for three generations. What's interesting is that Samsung is committing to provide this update for some 2019 devices - the Note 10 series and Galaxy S10 series for example - while committing to the updates for future Galaxy S, Galaxy Note, Galaxy Z and Galaxy Tab S devices.

Samsung has also stated that some Galaxy A devices will get three years of support - and it appears to be the top-level devices. For the Galaxy S20, launching on Android 10 that will mean that you get Android 11, 12 and 13. That should see updates through until 2023, although much depends on when Samsung pushes those updates out.

As Samsung announces more devices this list will change, but here's the current list at the time of writing:

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy S20+ 5G

Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S20 5G

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S10 5G

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy Note 20 5G

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 10+ 5G

Galaxy Note 10+

Galaxy Note 10 5G

Galaxy Note 10

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Fold 5G

Galaxy Fold

Galaxy A71 5G

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A90 5G

Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G

Galaxy Tab S7+

Galaxy Tab S7 5G3

Galaxy Tab S7

Galaxy Tab S6 5G4

Galaxy Tab S6

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Writing by Chris Hall.