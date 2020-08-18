(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has committed to updating its devices through three generations of Android, which is great news for customers of the latest devices, as it means you'll be able to keep that device for a year longer, knowing that you'll still be getting the latest software.
Samsung isn't committing to any sort of timeline and the company doesn't have the best track record for timely updates, but there's often an overlap between One UI functions and those offered by Android. The news does, however, provide some reassurance about Galaxy devices.
Samsung as gone a little further, confirming that the following devices will all get updated for three generations. What's interesting is that Samsung is committing to provide this update for some 2019 devices - the Note 10 series and Galaxy S10 series for example - while committing to the updates for future Galaxy S, Galaxy Note, Galaxy Z and Galaxy Tab S devices.
Samsung has also stated that some Galaxy A devices will get three years of support - and it appears to be the top-level devices. For the Galaxy S20, launching on Android 10 that will mean that you get Android 11, 12 and 13. That should see updates through until 2023, although much depends on when Samsung pushes those updates out.
Samsung devices confirmed for three Android updates
As Samsung announces more devices this list will change, but here's the current list at the time of writing:
- Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Galaxy S20+ 5G
- Galaxy S20+
- Galaxy S20 5G
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy S10 5G
- Galaxy S10+
- Galaxy S10
- Galaxy S10e
- Galaxy S10 Lite
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Galaxy Note 20 5G
- Galaxy Note 20
- Galaxy Note 10+ 5G
- Galaxy Note 10+
- Galaxy Note 10 5G
- Galaxy Note 10
- Galaxy Note 10 Lite
- Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G
- Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy Fold 5G
- Galaxy Fold
- Galaxy A71 5G
- Galaxy A71
- Galaxy A51 5G
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy A90 5G
- Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G
- Galaxy Tab S7+
- Galaxy Tab S7 5G3
- Galaxy Tab S7
- Galaxy Tab S6 5G4
- Galaxy Tab S6
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite