(Pocket-lint) - A pattern has started to emerge recently where Samsung launches its flagship Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series, followed by a "Lite" model, or more affordable model a few months later.

With the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra launching in March 2020, rumours have started circulating about a Galaxy S20 Lite, or Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) as it has been called.

Here is everything we have heard so far about the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, or Galaxy S20 Lite.

September 2020 announced?

October 2020 available?

Samsung's strategy with its "Lite" devices has been to announce them several months after the release of the more expensive devices they are based on, but there isn't a standard six month or nine month pattern.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite was announced in January 2020, nine months after the S10 series. The Note 10 Lite was also announced in January 2020 though, five months after the Note 10 and Note 10+.

It is therefore a little unknown when exactly we will see the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition appear, though rumours have suggested Q4 and October 2020 has been thrown around.

Samsung has a virtual event planned for 2 September in place of Berlin trade show IFA so perhaps the device will be announced in September with availability starting in October 2020.

Cheaper than Galaxy S20

Around £580/$760

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite started at £579 in the UK and $650 in the US, shaving a couple of hundred of the starting price for the Galaxy S10 range.

The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is rumoured to launch at 900,000 won, which is around £580 in the UK or $760 in the US, both of which are lower than the S20, as expected.

Different colours in Europe

Plastic rear

IP68 waterproofing

Based on the leaks, it looks like the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will follow an almost identical design to the Galaxy S20 but switch out the glass back for a plastic back. We wouldn't be surprised to see "glasstic" like the standard Galaxy Note 20 and it's said there will be a number of colour options in Europe.

The Galaxy S20 FE is expected to have a pronounced rectangular camera module on the rear - like the S20 series and Note 20 series both feature - and it's said to have a 3.3mm punch hole front camera.

The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is thought to measure in the region of 161 x 73 x 8mm - around the same size as the Galaxy S20+ - and it's claimed to have IP68 water and dust resistance.

Between 6.4 and 6.5-inches

120Hz refresh rate

Flat, AMOLED

Under display fingerprint sensor

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is claimed to have a display between 6.4 and 6.5-inches based on the render leaks, which would place it between the S20 and S20+. It's also said to have a 120Hz refresh rate display, like the flagship S20 models offer.

An AMOLED panel is expected and a centralised punch hole front camera is also reported. Rumours also suggest the device will offer an under-display fingerprint sensor.

Based on the renders, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will have a flat display rather than curved however, like the Galaxy S10 Lite.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865/Exynos 990

6GB/8GB RAM

4500mAh battery

Initial rumours surrounding the Galaxy S20 FE suggested the device would offer the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset worldwide, and not Exynos in some regions, though a model with Exynos has now also appeared.

It's reported the Qualcomm model will have 6GB of RAM, while the Exynos model has appeared with 8GB of RAM. Rumours also suggest 4G and 5G models.

The battery capacity has been rumoured as 4500mAh - the same as the Galaxy S20+.

Triple rear (12MP + 12MP + 8MP)

32MP front

According to reports, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will have a triple rear camera, like the Galaxy S20.

The camera make up is said to be close to the Galaxy S20 but without the larger 64-megapixel telephoto sensor. Instead, it is said to be made up of a 12-megapixel main, a 12-megapixel telephoto and a 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, with 3x optical zoom capabilities.

It's suggested the front camera will be made up of a 32-megapixel sensor.

Here is everything we have heard so far about the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition.

Reliable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer worked with Pricebaba to produce a number of renders of the S20 Fan Edition. A few extra details were also revealed, including screen size, design details and measurements.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE appeared on Geekbench with an Exynos 990 processor and 8GB of RAM, suggesting there might be an international variant after all.

Leaker Ice Universe tweeted some details surrounding the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition cameras.

Galaxy S20 FE camera：

50MP GN1

12MP IMX555 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 26, 2020

The Galaxy Club reported that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will feature the same battery as the Galaxy S20+, meaning a 4500mAh capacity. It's also said to come in a number of colourful options in Europe.

South Korean site The Elec reported that the Galaxy S20 FE would be available in Ocotber 2020 and would cost 900,000 won, which is around £580 in the UK and $760 in the US.

Leaker Ice Universe tweeted that the Galaxy Fan Edition would feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, a 120Hz display, IP68 water and dust resistance and a punch-hole front camera. He also said "price nice" and claimed the device would arrive in Q4.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite has appeared on Geekbench with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and 6GB of RAM.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.