(Pocket-lint) - Following on from the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, it looks like Samsung is preparing to launch an affordable version of the Galaxy S20 too - this time called the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition - or FE for short.

We've seen mentions of this phone several times previously, and it looks as though Samsung's strategy is to offer a more affordable version of its flagship some 6 months after the original release. The important thing is the hardware of choice: the "fan edition" is supposed to relate to the fact that it's available globally with Qualcomm Snapdragon hardware, rather than Exynos in some regions.

New images give us a better look at this phone, thanks to reliable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer working with Pricebaba. From these images you can see that the design is close to that of the Galaxy S20.

The phone overall looks like the Galaxy S20, although it's said the rear panel moves to plastic rather than glass. The phone will measure somewhere in the region of 161 x 73 x 8mm, while the camera module is pronounced as has been the case for the past few Samsung devices.

The display on the front measures around 6.4-inches with a small punch hole for the front camera and it's expected to offer a 120Hz refresh rate as well as house an under-display fingerprint scanner. The cameras are said to be close to the Galaxy S20, with a 12-megapixel main, 12-megapixel telephoto and 8-megapixel ultra-wide.

The leaked renders don't reveal too much more, but we're expecting this phone to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and it's said that there might be 4G and 5G versions. It's said to offer IP68 waterproofing too.

The Galaxy S10 Lite was announced in January 2020, but it looks as though this version might be appearing sooner, with rumours suggesting it could be launching in October 2020.

Writing by Chris Hall.