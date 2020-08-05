Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 official with a much-improved design

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung announced a number of new devices during its virtual Unpacked event, including the Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Watch 3 and the second generation of its Galaxy Fold folding phone.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 features a refined design, offering a larger external display, a rear camera housing matching the Note 20 and a centralised punch hole camera on the front and inside, as well as new colours - Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black.

Samsung hasn't revealed all the full specifications for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 as yet so at the moment, the screen resolutions, measurements and hardware is unknown. We'd expect flagship hardware though, likely the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or 865 Plus processor with at least 12GB of RAM and 5G capabilities.

There's a 6.2-inch external display on the front - increased from the 4.3-inch external display on the original Fold - and when unfolded, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 has a 7.6-inch display. The main screen has Samsung Ultra Thin Glass on the top, allowing it to bend.

Pricing and availablity for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 has not been revealed as yet, but there is a pre-registration page open on the Samsung website allowing you to sign up for more information.

You can also read our Galaxy Z Fold 2 rumour round up feature that compiles all the leaks surrounding the device.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.