(Pocket-lint) - After all the rumours, it's now official: the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are here.

The top-range Galaxy phones each come complete with an integrated stylus, called the S Pen, which defines the way in which these devices can be used.

And 2020 brings more advanced functionality in the Notes app, with handwriting recognition, alignment and output to various formats.

While there's been some criticism for lack of any big new feature, the Note 20 is available in a 5G option, while the Ultra is only available in 5G. Future-proofing speedy connectivity is the goal.

The main differences between the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are centred around the screen size - 6.7-inches (60Hz) versus 6.9-inches (120Hz dynamic) - and camera arrangement. The Ultra gets the higher resolution sensor, at 108-megapixels, and longer optical zoom.

In terms of pricing, the Note 20 will start at £849 / $949, while the Ultra has a loftier £1179 / €1299 asking price. Worth the asking price? Read our hands-on first impressions of the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra to see what we made of each device.

Writing by Mike Lowe.